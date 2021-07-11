Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.05 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

