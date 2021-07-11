Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

