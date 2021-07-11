Furucombo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,779.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.51 million and $229,779.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00116312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,479.62 or 1.00352864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00958479 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.