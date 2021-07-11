FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

