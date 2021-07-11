Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 68,290 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $28,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.