Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 246,900 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

