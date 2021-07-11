Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 300,500 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.71 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

