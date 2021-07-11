Gala Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Gala has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $59.47 million and $963,168.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

