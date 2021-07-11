Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

