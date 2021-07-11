Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.23

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.23, but opened at $68.53. Galapagos shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 1,460 shares trading hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

