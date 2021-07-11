Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 14,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 53,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

