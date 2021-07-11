Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.75 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

WWE stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

