Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $46.52 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

