Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $965,000 Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $233,281,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $11,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $4,796,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

