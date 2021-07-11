Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LDL opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.08 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.