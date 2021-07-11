Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 800 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $135.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

