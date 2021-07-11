Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0649 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $2,680.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,103,056 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

