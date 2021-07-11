Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Garmin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Garmin by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 50.9% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Garmin by 413.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 523,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.