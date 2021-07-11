Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Coherus BioSciences worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.