Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

