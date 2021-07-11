Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 259,198 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. cut their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

