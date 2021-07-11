Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 97,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $16,036,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $3,478,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $35.38 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.