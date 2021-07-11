Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,434 shares of company stock worth $3,252,420 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $321.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.