Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

