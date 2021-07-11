Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $5.33 Million in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,489,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.71 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

