Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 21,806 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.