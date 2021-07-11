GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,382.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a market cap of £72.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

