Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.39). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 523,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,858. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

