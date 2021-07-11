Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.