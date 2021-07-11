Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.62 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.