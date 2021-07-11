Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $51.46 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $51,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.97 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.