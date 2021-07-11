Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,068,956 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $48,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

