Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 17,849 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

In related news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489 over the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

