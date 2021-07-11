Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.94.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a PE ratio of -250.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.