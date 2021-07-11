Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409,267 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 90,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,322 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

