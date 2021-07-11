Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,167.86 ($15.26).

A number of research firms have commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,251 ($16.34). 276,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,197. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,187.30.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

