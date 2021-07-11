Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.92% of Guess’ worth $104,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guess’ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.