Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

