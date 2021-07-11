Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $873.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEO. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

