Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,149 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 179.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.