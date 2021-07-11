Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,180 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in PG&E by 86.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PCG opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

