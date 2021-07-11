GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC GUROF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
