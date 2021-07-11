Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,564.53 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

