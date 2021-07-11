Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $396,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

