Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

