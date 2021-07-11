Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 16,833 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

