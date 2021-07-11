HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 28th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.45 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.
