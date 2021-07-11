HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 28th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.45 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.