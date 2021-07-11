Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) a €90.00 Price Target

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

ETR BDT opened at €58.10 ($68.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.98. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The firm has a market cap of $589.32 million and a P/E ratio of -120.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

