HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRAU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 90,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,785. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

