HBK Investments L P Cuts Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,218 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.17% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

YAC stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Friday. 59,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.